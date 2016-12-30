Charles Manson Family Killer Patricia Krenwinkel Presents New Details For Release

Patricia Krenwinkel and Charles Manson have been behind bars now for over 45 years, but their legacy of torture and brutal murder are still relevant to this day. Even though Patricia Krenwinkel was thought to simply be a follower of Charles Manson, she still carried out his grotesque orders to murder and torture Hollywood superstar actress, Sharon Tate, at her home in Los Angeles in 1969, which included the killing of her unborn child and four other innocent people at the same time. In this era of tolerance and forgiveness, the truly macabre style and utter heinous actions of Patricia Krenwinkel at the behest of Charles Manson still ring fear into the minds and hearts of millions in the United States and across the world. If there is one crime that has gone down in history as potentially the most shocking and disturbing, the Charles Manson killings of Sharon Tate and her friends is sure to be it. Now, after over four decades in a jail cell, inmate Patricia Krenwinkel is lobbying for her release, even though she was originally sentenced to death row in 1971 that was commuted to life in prison following the California high court ruling that the death penalty was unconstitutional. https://t.co/xCkfMJK2UE Board of Parole Hearings Issues Continuance in #PatriciaKrenwinkel Hearing pic.twitter.com/ZaHT5ItbOB — CieloDrive.com (@Cielodrivecom) December 30, 2016 According to a report on Los Angeles Times, Patricia Krenwinkel and her lawyer made an appearance before a parole board panel of two people. During this hearing, something had been discussed that potentially sheds new light on the Charles Manson murders, and that conversation could potentially be the key to setting Patricia Krenwinkel free after all these years. In that hearing, Krenwinkel’s lawyer, Keith Wattley, argued that Patricia Krenwinkel could have possibly been the victim of abuse by Charles Manson, thus forcing her to commit the murders against her will. This is the same kind of defense that other women have used in cases where they have killed their husbands. Some of those cases have been successful while others have not held enough weight to pass a jury. In the case of Patricia Krenwinkel, however, it will be hard to prove that Charles Manson forced Krenwinkel to commit the murders since he was not at the scene of the crime when it happened. The key here is to prove that Patricia Krenwinkel was indeed abused by Manson, thus forcing her to do things that she did not want to do. In an interesting turn of events for this case, the parole board panel of two have decided to postpone their decision, thus potentially indicating that may have grounds to rule in favor of Patricia Krenwinkel. This could possibly set her free, but she would have one other major obstacle to contend with after that. In order for a parole board to set an inmate free, the Governor of California, Jerry Brown, would have to sign off on it. Given the heinous nature of the Charles Manson killings, Governor Brown is not likely to rule in favor of Patricia Krenwinkel, given that he has already overridden the parole recommendations of another follower of Charles Manson, Leslie Van Houten. Back in April, Leslie Van Houten had been recommended for parole by the California parole board. But in the end, Van Houten is still behind bars because Jerry Brown did not sign off on the parole and her release was denied. Her #beauty & goodness endure, forever untarnished – Sign/RT @debra_tate9‘s #petition #PatriciaKrenwinkel https://t.co/gzmooY4zbW pic.twitter.com/aifo9NYEjx — Eternal Sharon Tate (@EtrnlSharonTate) December 11, 2016 That might have also had something to do with the sister of Sharon Tate, Debra Tate, speaking out against the release of Van Houten in the early stages of Governor Brown’s decision. To this date, all of those involved in the Charles Manson killing spree back in 1969, which included the Sharon Tate incident and the LaBianca incident, are still incarcerated in the California department of corrections. It is highly unlikely that they will ever get out, but only time will tell. [Featured Image by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images]

