Chicago Beating Video: Facebook Live Video Shows White Man Being Beaten While Attackers Shout 'F**k Donald Trump' And 'F**k White People'

A graphic Facebook Live video from Chicago shows a white man being beaten and tortured while his attackers shouted racial slurs and “F**k Donald Trump” — and now police said the four people responsible are behind bars. The video was allegedly filmed on the west side of the city, showing a group of people holding a young man hostage, Fox 32 Chicago reported. Police said they learned on Tuesday about the existence of the video, which was filmed by a young black woman who streamed the beating and torture live on Facebook. “The victim is repeatedly kicked and hit, his scalp is cut, all while he is tied up with his mouth taped shut,” the report noted. Police said the Chicago beating video led to the arrest of four suspects, who have not yet been named. The New York Daily News had more details of the disturbing video. “The victim can be seen on camera crying and with what appears to be tape on his mouth. One man then grabbed him as the group shouted ‘Donald Trump’ in the background. “The victim was hospitalized for his injuries and was listed in stable condition, police said.” While the investigation into the Chicago beating video continues, some community activists are already denouncing the racial violence seen in the Facebook Live video. Andrew Holmes, a prominent activist in the city’s black community who last year was given the NAACP’s Humanitarian Award, told Fox 32 Chicago that the brutal attack was a “hate crime.” [Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]

