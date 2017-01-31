College Athlete Posts $1 Million Bond In Cheerleader's Fatal Shooting

A former college football player charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old cheerleader has been released from jail after posting a $1 million bond, authorities in Tennessee said. William Riley Gaul, 18, was released Monday afternoon, the Knoxville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Gaul was charged last week with first-degree murder, aggravated stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and felony murder in Emma Walker’s November death. Knoxville County Sheriff’s Office William Riley Gaul, 18, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, aggravated stalking, and theft. Authorities have said that Gaul, who attended Maryville College, was in a relationship with the high school cheerleader in the months before she was found fatally shot in her Knoxville home. In the weeks before her death, Walker broke up with Gaul, her family has said. Just hours after the teen’s death, a post from a Twitter account that appears to belong to Gaul professed his love for her. The following day, Gaul was taken into custody when authorities accused of him of trying to destroy evidence of the crime. Gaul’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 13, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. CHECK OUT THESE RELATED STORIES BELOW: Was Evidence Omitted From 'Making A Murderer'? Slain Priest Requests Mercy From The Grave Slain College Student's Twitter Updated After Dismembered Body Found