Cops Seize Cannabis Plant Decorated As A Christmas Tree

Police in southwest England have seized a cannabis plant which had been disguised as a Christmas tree. Officers discovered the festively-decorated plant while searching a house in Cheltenham on Wednesday, reports Gloucestershire Live. It was covered in tinsel and twinkling fair lights, and there was even a golden angel perched on top. Not your traditional Xmas Tree! Two arrested in Cheltenham on suspicion of cannabis cultivation. pic.twitter.com/hpPgEX8YDL— Glos Police (@Glos_Police) December 22, 2016 Police tweeted the above image of the plant soon after, and also revealed that two people had been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

