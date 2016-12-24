Danielle Stislicki Missing: Home Of Security Guard Searched In Connection With Disappearance of Farmington Hills Woman

It’s been three weeks since Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki went missing. As part of an exhaustive investigation into her mysterious disappearance, police reportedly searched the home of a security guard in Berkley. The Farmington Hills Police Department and the Oakland County Crime Lab searched the home in connection with Danielle’s vanishing. According to WXYZ Detroit, the security guard “works, or worked” at MetLife where Danielle is also employed. Investigation for missing F.H’s woman includes this home in Berkeley. Danielle Stislicki. pic.twitter.com/WD1hvRqWnT — Laura Bonnell (@LBonnellWWJ) December 23, 2016 The man lives in the Berkley home with his wife, who had been ill and hospitalized until Thursday, WXYZ reports. An attorney for the man said, according to WXYZ, that he has the right not to speak with police and “he has nothing to say to them.” The attorney further noted the man had not been arrested. WXYZ further reports that this most recent search was just one of multiple times the man’s home had been searched by police and crime scene investigators, who took a mattress from the home on Thursday night. Neighbors: Police searching home for clues in missing Danielle Stislicki case https://t.co/27nBfjsRz9 pic.twitter.com/fdhF0ztxvP — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) December 23, 2016 According to The Detroit News, police declined to reveal whether anything related to Danielle’s disappearance was discovered during the search of the Berkley home. Security guard’s home searched in connection with missing Danielle Stislicki of Farmington Hills https://t.co/NkTooJowdj — AmyD (@drakeamyl) December 24, 2016 Danielle, 28, who’s been described by friends and family as an outgoing people person, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping by her apartment following work. Newphotos Plz share #Missing Danielle Stislicki Lastseen #MetLife TelegraphRd&10Mile #southfieldmi Veh found in #farmingtonhills #finddani pic.twitter.com/81PHxOXbHv — katskillz27 (@Katskillz27) December 22, 2016 When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and decided to try and connect with Danielle at the Independence Green apartment complex where she lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Farmington Hills PD provide update in case of missing woman Danielle Stislickihttps://t.co/4JfNI1nrpN pic.twitter.com/ONEf5lcVvz — WJR 760am (@wjrradio) December 19, 2016 Friends and family became even more frantic when Danielle also failed to show up for work on Saturday, the following morning. Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police find “highly suspicious,” reports Click on Detroit. [Image by Farmington Hills Police] Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs and that Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case. [Image by Farmington Hills Police] Danielle’s friends and family members have publicly proclaimed they more than confident she would not just disappear voluntarily without letting anyone know where she was. Each of them has said Danielle has many plans for her future and called her very dependable, responsible, and conscientious. Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 lbs. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished. [Image by Farmington Hills Police] At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $29,175, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward over $129,000. #ThingsIWantPeopleToSee my #missing cousin safe and sound #finddani https://t.co/8UyOTVwoDj #daniellestislicki ????????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/0eyy3tND6J — whitesonnet (@whitesonnet) December 10, 2016 Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 when her vehicle was found, CBS News reports. Danielle’s vehicle is a dark gray 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957. [Image by Farmington Hills Police] Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire. [Featured Image by Farmington Hills Police Department]

