Danielle Stislicki Update: Authorities Reportedly Running DNA Tests On Item Taken From Security Guard’s Home

More than a month has gone by since Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki was reported missing. On Friday, however, law enforcement reportedly stated DNA tests are being conducted on an item taken from the home of a security guard who may have been acquainted with Danielle and worked in the same building with her until October 2016. DNA tests are reportedly being run on a mattress obtained from the security guard’s home, according to what an investigator told Fox News. Authorities were led to the man’s home due to certain “evidence and information” they obtained regarding Danielle’s case, the report notes. Danielle Stislicki Missing: Friends And Family Of Farmington Hills Woman Ask Public To Keep Spreading Word About… https://t.co/5bO7iMoxSz — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) December 29, 2016 Speaking on the condition of anonymity to Fox News, a law enforcement official said it is believed Danielle was kidnapped after leaving her job at MetLife where she worked with her mother. In addition, the official stated that although Danielle’s vehicle was found parked in front of her apartment following her disappearance, it is believed she did not drive it there. According to Fox News, not only is the mattress taken from the security guard’s home being examined forensically, three vehicles are also being tested, including Danielle’s jeep. Search continues for Detroit area woman who vanished over a month ago. https://t.co/a2CKMTUB43 — MissingFindMe (@MissingFindMe) January 8, 2017 On Thursday, December 22, the Farmington Hills Police Department and the Oakland County Crime Lab searched the security guard’s Berkley area home in connection with Danielle’s vanishing, according to WXYZ. According to NBC 5, Danielle has worked at MetLife in Southfield for almost 10 years, while her mother, Ann, has worked there for 25 years but was not in the office the day Danielle vanished. Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work. We won’t let Dani’s family walk alone. We will stand together and #FightOn#mondaymotivation #Missing #FindDanihttps://t.co/SsLMiPlRVe — Laura Renaud (@laurafrenaud) January 2, 2017 According to Fox News, by 7 p.m. that evening, her family indicates all calls made to Danielle’s cell phone went straight to voicemail. When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. [Image by Farmington Hills Police] Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning. Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police find “highly suspicious,” reports Click on Detroit. Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case. [Image by Farmington Hills Police] Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 lbs. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished. [Image by Farmington Hills Police] At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $29,700, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $129,700. Danielle Stislicki, missing from Michigan since 12/2. #NothingsBeenTheSameSince #findDani pic.twitter.com/p5WFKIg50C — Kristy Jo Holme (@KristyJo33) December 30, 2016 The Facebook page entitled Find Danielle Stislicki is helping search for Danielle by featuring photos, missing persons posters, and other information and updates regarding the missing woman. About 3.2 million people have accessed the page, which aims to is to inform as many people as possible about Danielle’s case. A website has also been established, www.finddani.org, which is geared at aiding in the search for the missing woman. Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957. [Image by Farmington Hills Police] Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire. [Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]

