Fast-Food Worker Accused Of Smearing Menstrual Blood On Burger

A fast-food employee in Columbus, Mississippi, faces a felony charge after she smeared spit and menstrual blood on a customer’s burger, police said. Sky Juliett Samuel, 18, surrendered to police Monday morning on an arrest warrant charging her with intentionally serving contaminated food at a Jack’s restaurant on Jan. 7, according to WCBI.com. She was jailed in Lowdnes County Adult Detention Center awaiting arraignment. She faces up to five years behind bars if convicted. A teen coworker told her mother she saw Samuel smear blood and saliva on a cheeseburger, which was handed to a customer waiting at the drive-through window, according to The Dispatch newspaper. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., on Jan. 7, police said. Columbus Police Dept The witness’ mother, Tabitha Hollins, posted on Facebook on Jan. 10 that her daughter was fired for reporting what she saw to an assistant manager, according to The Dispatch: “My daughter saw another worker put her (menstrual fluids) and lick cheese that went on a customer’s burger. My daughter told the (assistant manager) that was on duty and the (assistant manager) still brought the food out to the customer!!! We called the store to try and talk to the general manager and they wouldn’t give her the numbers to get a hold of a manager. We then called corporate who again did nothing!! They called my daughter in (Tuesday) and told her she was to resign or quit when she asked why they told her because her family made false reports!” A Tupelo woman who claimed to have been given the tainted burger contacted Columbus police later on Jan. 10, according to a department news release. Jack’s CEO Todd Bartmass said in a statement that the teen who brought the allegation to light was fired for unrelated reasons. Samuel and one other worker “were terminated for violating company policies that were unrelated to any allegations of food tampering,” a restaurant spokesman told The Dispatch. Two other employees on duty at the time of the alleged incident were put on leave pending an investigation. The restaurant’s surveillance footage has been turned over to investigators. State Health Department officials inspected the restaurant and determined it was safe. The restaurant has an “A” Health Department rating, according to The Dispatch.