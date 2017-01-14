Florida Man Accused Of Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting Pit Bull

A man in Pensacola, Florida, is charged in the repeated sexual assault of a pit bull over about 3½ years. Bradley Jean Hubbard, 23, was arrested Monday after a roommate accused him of assaulting his family dog, Baby Girl, according to the Pensacola News Journal. The accuser told police she estimated she had seen Hubbard take the dog to his bedroom for sexual abuse at least 100 times. She claimed she witnessed Hubbard assault the dog when she looked through a hole in his door that had been caused by a violent outburst. The witness also said she heard the dog cry out in pain during episodes that she said escalated during 2016. She told police Hubbard brushed off questions by saying the victimized animal was in heat, according to 11 Alive.com. Hubbard’s roommate told officers she didn’t report it earlier because she “did not want to get Hubbard in trouble,” according to WEAR-TV. The accuser said when Hubbard took the dog from her room on Dec. 28 and then appeared to be abusing it in his room, she decided to contact the police, according to the TV station. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for tests, according to the Pensacola News Journal. It reportedly showed signs of abuse, and the police report said the dog is very aggressive. Hubbard was charged with engaging in sexual conduct with an animal and causing death, pain or suffering to an animal. He was released Wednesday on $15,000 bond. He’s due in court Feb. 2. Jail records show Hubbard has been arrested five times since 2013.

