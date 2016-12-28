Former Student Lover Confesses To Murder Of Ex-Teacher Lover And Four-Year-Old Son

A former student who impregnated his teacher has confessed to police that he killed her and their four-year-old son. According to the New York Post, Isaac Duran Infante was charged on two counts of first-degree murder Tuesday. He admitted that he murdered his former lover and ex-Dewitt Clinton High School teacher, Felicia Barahona and their boy, Miguel inside their upper Manhattan apartment. The ex-teacher was found with an electrical cord around her neck on Monday at the third floor apartment. Miguel was found floating face down in a bathtub. A medical examiner determined the little boy had died of asphyxia from neck compression and Barahona from strangulation. The building superintendent had grown suspicious after noticing that a stench was emanating from the residence and peered into the house from a fire escape. He saw the Manhattan mother sprawled on the floor and hurriedly alert the police. Isaac Duran Infante said nothing leaving 30th Precinct. Charged with killing 4yo son & boy’s mom. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/A9IMY2UYjy — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) December 28, 2016 Duran Infante, called his actions evil, adding that he was influenced by the devil. According to him, he uncontrollably decided to take the life of his older lover and child after growing angry that Felicia was dressing Miguel up like a girl. After the discovery of the bodies in the third-floor apartment, Isaac Duran Infante had been declared a person of interest. However, the 23-year-old cut a forlorn figure of a father who had lost a lover and son, claiming that he had not visited the apartment in a long time. He made known that despite the irreconcilable differences between him and Felicia; he was still making $80-$100 payments weekly towards the welfare of his son. But, police found out that he had lied to them, after surveillance cameras picked him up entering the six-story building around the time of the murders and leaving the place, wearing different clothes. Duran Infante was photographed by reporters as he was led away in handcuffs and is presently awaiting arraignment in a New York criminal court. Isaac Duran Infante emerges from precinct, to be taken to jail cell. Arraignment on murder of ex lover/former teacher and son tomorrow pic.twitter.com/QamDELJEtT — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) December 28, 2016 In 2013, Barahona, a then 32-year-old science teacher started a sexual four-month affair with Isaac after he turned 17. According to a source speaking to the Daily Mail, the teacher first flirted with him as a 15-year-old boy on Facebook in October 2011. The high school teacher later invited him over for a “date” and telling him that she wanted to kiss him, but had to restrain herself because her daughter was with them. According to the Inquisitr, Felicia seduced the 15-year-old boy but did not have sex with him until two years after he attained the adult age of 17. A report by the New York Special Commissioner of Investigation revealed that Felicia then began having sex with Isaac as many as five times a week. She had insisted on having sex without condoms, telling her underage lover she did not like them and for him “not to worry.” When Felicia got pregnant, Isaac moved in with her and they even kept medical appointments together. There was also talk about getting married as the older woman went ahead to buy wedding rings. However, the couple began to argue and the romance ended. Both resumed their separate lives with Isaac going back as student and she as a science teacher at DeWitt Clinton High School. Isaac Duran admits to killing teacher Felicia Barahona and their love child Miguelhttps://t.co/DbvJbtu0pX — Z9 (@Z9Network) December 27, 2016 When the school authorities got wind of the illicit relationship she was fired and her teaching certification canceled. In a 2012 memorandum prepared by New York City school investigators, Ms. Barahona and Mr. Duran Infante who was identified as Student A at the time confirmed a sexual student-teacher relationship that ended up with the teacher getting pregnant. Relatives said after Felicia’s fall from grace, she had picked herself up and was doing well for herself, studying forensic science at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Another family member revealed that she was also involved with the Coast Guard Reserve and played a big part in raising her son Miguel and daughter who lived with Felicia’s mother. The relative concluded that whatever Felicia’s transgressions were, she and her child did not deserve to be killed. [Featured Image by Stevano Vicigor/iStockPhoto]

