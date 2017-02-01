'Glee' Mark Salling Has Scheduled Trial Date In Child Porn Case

It seems the postponements and attempts to strike a deal with federal prosecutors has run out for former Glee star Mark Salling, and his trial on child pornography charges is going forward in May. The judge in the case has cancelled yet another hearing date when both sides reported that they had not reached any type of plea deal. It comes down to Mark Salling not wanting to go to prison for child pornography, and the prosecution insisting there will be no deal without time behind bars, due to the vast amounts of disturbing images and video. Mark Salling has been on an ankle monitor for a year now, awaiting trial or a deal with the prosecution, and he is forbidden from going places where children congregate, says the Inquisitr. In addition, Salling has been out of work this whole time, after being fired from a movie after the indictment on the child pornography charges. Former friends like Glee co-star Naya Rivera made a public statement, saying that she was not surprised by the charges. Naya Rivera Reveals Secrets About Ex Mark Salling’s Child … : https://t.co/JfXzdXap3a …. pic.twitter.com/4vzKGK3593 — BINGBING Cocktail (@BINGBING_CKTAIL) January 27, 2017 Radar Online says that the trial, United States v Mark Wayne Salling, has been put on the docket in federal court for May 30. There will be a meeting on May 9, and then the trial itself will likely last three to five days. Radar Online posted the documents that detail the filings from the violent and organized crime section of the California District Court. RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR ‘Glee’ Alum Mark Salling Gets Child Porn Case Delayed, Next Hearing… ‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling Desperate For A Plea Deal In Child Porn Case… ‘Glee’ Mark Salling Case Gets Worse As Increasingly Disturbing… ‘Glee’ Mark Salling Child Porn Trial On Hold As Lawyer Working On… It has been a year since Mark Salling’s Los Angeles home was raided by the LAPD, but Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, says both sides are still working on a deal, as he claims there were circumstances surrounding Salling’s possession of child pornography. “The defense is also preparing evidence of mitigation that the defense anticipates presenting to the government in an effort to resolve this case without proceeding to trial.” But it’s going to be hard to overcome hundreds of thousands of images, which include those of children under the age of 5 involved in sex acts with adults. Glee’ Star Mark Salling Arrested For Child Porn (UPDATE) | TMZ https://t.co/E9gCiD2uDJ #staged pic.twitter.com/5RVcQ6065x — probioair (@probioair) January 23, 2017 Vulture says that despite a plea of not guilty, and perhaps the hope that the trial was delayed indefinitely, Mark Salling’s trial will start in May. The charges say that Salling has received and possessed child pornography, and after the search, thousands of images were found, including some with very young girls. Sources say that if found guilty, Salling is going to prison. “Salling faces at least five years in prison — the mandatory minimum for the charge of receiving child pornography — if convicted.” Just before his arrest, Mark Salling was caught in photos stripping down and flirting on vacation with a group of pre-teen girls, says Radar Online. The photos were taken in a private home in Costa Rica, and there were people of all ages in the home, but Salling seemed most comfortable with the younger girls. In light of the charges, this made many people uncomfortable. A party-goer, who claimed that Salling flexed his muscles while the girls giggled, said, “thinking back on the events it was really strange that a 33-year-old guy would want to spend the amount of time he did with those young girls.” Doomsday! ‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling’s Child Porn Case Gets Trial Date https://t.co/hAlbpLGnwA via @radar_online — Brightly (@Brightly5) January 23, 2017 For now, it is believed that the trial will be open to the public. Do you think that Mark Salling is going to prison? [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]