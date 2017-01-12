Harlem Girl, 13, Fights Off 12-Year-Old Gun-Toting Student Over McDonald's Chicken McNugget Demand

A brave and hungry young Harlem girl recently faced down the barrel of a gun and lived, all for the love of a McDonald’s Chicken McNugget. The strange and quickly-violent encounter first began at the E. 103 Street branch of the fast-food franchise in Manhattan, so explains the New York Daily News, where a male classmate, 12, first approached the 13-year-old and asked if he could have one of her chicken nuggets. The girl rebuffed his request, before making her way to the nearby E. 103 Street subway station on Lexington Avenue to board an IRT no. 6 train. After about twenty minutes of waiting for her train to arrive, the boy followed suit to the station and approached the young woman once more, this time with a gun in hand, and threatened her to hand a nugget over to him or he would shoot her in the head. Girl knocks gun out 12-year-old classmate’s hand after he demands chicken McNugget at gunpoint…https://t.co/SDpAkZ5KRt pic.twitter.com/C170FuHaNi — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) January 12, 2017 Rather than appease the armed bully, the girl literally swatted his hand away and once again told him that she would not be giving any of her McDonald’s order to him. Surprisingly, the boy relented and backed away, before boarding a train had that arrived sometime after and sitting across from his would-be victim in an opposite corner of the subway car. A Harlem girl claims she was held up at gunpoint for a McDonald’s Chicken McNugget inside of an NYC train station. [Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images] As the train rode off, the girl took notice of her accosting classmate showing the weapon off to another student who attended their school. When she took to classes the very next day, she first stopped by the principal’s office, where she relayed the entire experience to the education head. The boy was ultimately tracked down and later arrested for his attempted McDonald’s robbery. His case has since been transferred over to New York City’s Family Court, where the matter will be addressed in the very near future. Surprisingly, as intense as that personal craving for a chicken-related McDonald’s item sounds, it is not the first, nor the most unusual, way that someone has displayed their enjoyment of the eatery’s products. The Elders can’t unsee #McChicken on the new #EldersReact! https://t.co/pkfLAYVoPc pic.twitter.com/3RWl2hwHXN — FBE (@thefinebros) September 22, 2016 In August of last year, the internet caught wind of an NSFW viral video that displayed a man performing a graphic sex act with a McChicken sandwich. The clip, which was shared here on the Inquisitr, was the second time that the visual had gained traction on the web in several months and caused the term “McChicken” to trend for nearly two days straight on different social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter, as Buzzfeed explained. Additionally, in October of last year, a Wyoming man managed to walk right into a police sting after he tried to paid off a sex worker with of all things, a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder sandwich. The Smoking Gun reported that 22-year-old David Magnus had been booked on soliciting charges following his attempt to a hire a woman to perform sexual services on him through Backdoor.com, a Craigslist-like site. During their correspondence, the accused badgered the woman into accepting a Quarter Pounder with cheese as payment for her services. She accepted, and when Magnus turned up at their meeting place, he was quickly apprehended by law enforcement (it turned out the “sex worker” was actually a Natrona County police officer). Some people have shown their appreciation for fast-food leader McDonald’s in strange ways. [Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images] Also, back in 2012, a near-complete inverse of the same incident occurred, when a known prostitute in Florida allowed a “John” to pay her off with two double cheeseburgers from McDonald’s. Christine Baker, a then 47-year-old “lady of the evening,” was picked up by a male police officer during a vice operation, and offered him a $20 discount out of her normal $60 fee to pay for her McDonald’s order, which actually amounted to around $2.75. Baker, as relayed once again by The Smoking Gun, was consequently charged with misdemeanor prostitution. Reps for McDonald’s have never commented on any of these matters. [Featured Image by Chris Hondros/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx