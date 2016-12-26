‘I Wanted To Know What It Felt Like’ Florida Man Kills Woman And Allegedly Rapes Dead Body, Two-Year-Old ‘Saw And Heard Everything’

A Florida man has been arrested for killing a woman and allegedly raping her dead body. According to Okeechobee News, Christopher William Shows was arrested by police in connection with the murder of Amanda Gayle Suarez. Shows has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, desecration of a body, armed burglary of an occupied residence with a battery, attempted sexual battery, tampering with evidence and grand theft. Shows had gone to the home of Mrs. Suarez. The 25-year-old had allowed him in because she knew him and was dating her cousin. According to reports, the 21-year-old allegedly made sexual advances towards the married woman. Suarez, repulsed by the move, told the 21-year-old man to leave her home. Shows went back to his truck, got a.22 rifle and returned to the residence. The Florida man shot the mother-of-four in the back of the head as she tried to escape through the back door. In the report, pieced together by investigators, the blood evidence suggested that Shows dragged her from the hallway back into the kitchen, where he allegedly had sex with her dead body. According to police sources, the 25-year-old woman’s shirt was pulled up to expose her bra. Her pants and underwear had also been removed. The police release of the sickening crime stated that the 21-year-old man prepped Suarez’s dead body in a crucifix position before leaving the scene. He tried to cover up the crime by burning his clothes and taking the murdered mother’s cell phone. Christopher Shows killed his girlfriend’s cousin Amanda Suarez and then raped her https://t.co/lPYVEtNmDx pic.twitter.com/CnsJ2eOKap — randy klover (@klover_randy) December 21, 2016 Amanda was married to Matthew, a 29-year-old contractor with Century Link. Amanda was not working, preferring to be a stay-at-home mother and raise their four children. The couple had been married for four years. Their children were Chandler, 11, Charlie, 9, Hayden, 4, and E.J., 2. When the tragedy occurred, Matthew was at work and three of the kids were in school. However, E.J. was at home when Shows attacked his mother at their N.W. Third Street residence. His grandmother said the little boy was traumatized because he saw and heard everything. “All the baby will say now is he’s scared. We know he saw. And what he didn’t directly see, he heard.” The crime came to the fore when Amanda’s sister, Jessica Seger, came to the house and saw her sibling naked and lying in a pool of blood on the floor. She grabbed Suarez’s youngest child, ran to a convenience store and called 911. Unfortunately, before the police could arrive, another child returned home on a school bus, opened the door and found his mother. Liverpool man who raped his girlfriend’s dead body before killing her mother jailed for life

https://t.co/MW3OohwPQp — News, Views, People. (@NVPeople) December 2, 2016 Nine-year-old Charlie managed to call his grandfather’s cell phone in between screams and tears. Charlie was picked up by a cousin a few minutes later. By that time, relatives had also managed to get to the other kids and not allow them to come near the house, recalled their grandmother. “Thank the Lord someone had the forethought to call the other school and get Chandler off the school bus…The kids are fairly comatose from the whole thing.” OCSO Deputy William Jolly was the first officer at the grisly scene. According to him, the family’s pet bull dog was very aggressive towards him and did not allow him into the house, according to WPTV. When the dog was eventually secured by handlers, it gave police their first clue. The suspected killer was someone that the dog knew. Another crucial clue was Mrs. Suarez’s cell phone. The 25-year-old woman had furtively took a picture of Shows on her phone while he was seated on the couch a few minutes before he left, only to return and kill her. Even though Shows took the phone and got rid of it, detectives pinged the area to a church and recovered it. US man rapes, murders girlfriend’s 10-month-old daughterhttps://t.co/id2muJferW — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) October 6, 2016 The phone was covered in blood. But the police found a picture of the 21-year-old in the house, 30 minutes before she was killed. When Shows was arrested, he revealed “he wanted to know what it felt like.” An official described the incident as a “horrendous, tragic death, adding that “normal people don’t think like this.” [Featured Image by South Agency/iStockPhoto]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx