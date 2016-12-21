Jackie Jerome Rogers Confessed to Murder Of Missing ‘BridalPlasty’ Contestant Lisa Marie Naegle, Say Police

Lisa Marie Naegle went missing in the early morning hours of December 18, and her whereabouts was a mystery until Tuesday when Jackie Jerome Rogers confessed to her murder, according to police. Lisa, 36, a registered nurse and a former contestant on the E! Network reality show Bridalplasty, was last seen early Sunday leaving a friend’s birthday party at Alpine Village in Torrance, ABC 7 Los Angeles reports. LAPD arrests student Jackie Rogers suspected of killing Bridalplasty reality show contestant Lisa Marie Naegle @AdrianNBCLA w/more at 11pm pic.twitter.com/OSiL3KrKgo — Angie Crouch (@AngieNBCLA) December 21, 2016 Lisa’s husband, Derek Harryman, said he spoke to his wife on the phone at about 2:30 a.m. that morning and she sounded like she’d had a lot to drink. During the call, she informed him she would be stopping for food and then headed home, KTLA reports. Nevertheless, she failed to return home and did not show up to teach a nursing class at West Los Angeles College in Culver City on Sunday. Lisa Marie Naegle: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know https://t.co/9WeUYYyreE pic.twitter.com/d6OZeURxFE — Trump Lovers ???? (@DailyNewUSA) December 20, 2016 Rogers, 34, a nursing student, apparently went to the party with Lisa, but initially claimed they did not leave together. NBC 4 reports Rogers also assured Naegle’s family that he and Lisa were not together when they left the event, but they weren’t satisfied with that explanation. According to NBC 4, Lisa’s sister, Danielle Naegle-Kaimona, said she and her family “begged and pleaded” Rogers to come to their home to give them “details on what time, where were things, and when he left her” but he told them over and over at “multiple different times he… absolutely did not go home with her, or did not take her home.” Student Jackie Jerome Rogers pictures,killed Lisa Marie Naegle https://t.co/STZKyR629m pic.twitter.com/efLoWptixd — infowe (@infowe) December 21, 2016 Danielle also stated that she was sent a number of photos of her sister with Rogers at the party and discovered surveillance footage showed Lisa getting into Rogers’ Black SUV. According to KTLA, Lisa’s family and husband played a large part in the search for her by locating the key footage. Married E! Reality Star Lisa Marie Naegle Pictured Hours Before Nursing Student Lover Beat… https://t.co/LJIevWCMfU pic.twitter.com/z5cqrCTpb4 — BCNN1 (@bcnn1) December 21, 2016 According to KTLA, Danielle said Lisa and her husband were trying to start a family, so she wouldn’t have voluntarily disappeared. She said, “Lisa loves her family, Lisa loves her husband, Lisa checks in and she didn’t check in with us.” In addition, Harryman told KTLA, “Her missing work, her not calling anybody, a million red flags.” Talked w family of Lisa Marie Naegle, found murdered. Accused killer sat w family when we interviewed them last night. More at 11 @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/iaS0VMH14Y — Adrian Arambulo (@AdrianNBCLA) December 21, 2016 According to ABC 7, Danielle said she’d been told by police that Rogers claimed he was having an affair with Lisa. She added that Lisa had said Rogers was gay. Danielle told NBC 4 that Rogers was “infatuated” with Lisa and was upset she didn’t recognize his “advances.” https://t.co/mnsak9VWgp ‘Bridalplasty’ Contestant Lisa Marie Naegle’s Body Found in Student’s Yard https://t.co/Fl4uRQVesw #jamjamtv pic.twitter.com/H6Cjy9dS80 — JAM (@jamjamtv) December 21, 2016 TMZ reports that in his murder confession to police, Rogers told them Lisa was breaking up with him to work things out with her husband. Lisa’s body was found buried on the property of Rogers’ home late Tuesday, NBC 4 reports. Detective Meghan Aguilar with the Los Angeles Police Department said Rogers had shared information with law enforcement regarding Lisa’s body being buried at his Lennox home. Aguilar would not release information regarding the relationship between Lisa and Rogers, but simply noted the two knew one another. According to TMZ, Lisa was struck and killed with a hammer sometime early Sunday morning after she and Rogers went to a nearby Jack in the Box to grab some food. Her body was reportedly found face down in a shallow grave in Rogers’ backyard. The Los Angeles Times reports that according to LAPD spokesperson Tony Im, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will make the final ruling on how Lisa died. Rogers is being held on $2 million bail and has been booked on suspicion of murder, Aguilar told ABC 7. Lisa appeared on the reality series Bridalplasty in 2010, a show that involved 12 engaged or married women who competed for a dream wedding along with plastic surgery procedures. Lisa did not win Bridalplasty, but made it to the seventh episode before being eliminated. [Featured Image by Finding Lisa Marie Naegle/Facebook]

