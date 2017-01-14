Kristen McShane Murder: Husband Posed As Wife, Updated Her Facebook Page To Cover Up Killing

George McShane Jr., a 42-year-old man from Orlando, Florida was arrested in connection with the death of his wife, 30-year-old Kristen McShane. According to a report by the Orlando Sentinel, George attempted to cover up Kristen’s killing using her Facebook account. George logged onto Kristen’s Facebook profile and updated her status in what police believe was an attempt to show her friends and family that everything was okay with her and that she was still alive. George, who interestingly listed himself as “single” on his Facebook page posted a status on Kristen’s Facebook page in which he claimed that Kristen dropped her phone in the toilet and that is the reason she is unreachable. This is what the actual status read; “I can’t believe I dropped my phone in the toilet. I’m such an idiot. Message me here, till I can get it fixed.” The post initially received several comments with several people coming forward to help her. One of Kristen’s friends responded quickly and asked her to put the phone in rice. George, posing as Kristen replied to several comments in the thread. On another reply in which a friend asked Kristen if the phone is okay, George posted a longish reply, again, in an attempt to show everything was just fine. He wrote; “I have it in rice. I’ll check after I get Keeley to school. I checked yesterday, but it didn’t work then. If it’s not working, I’m gonna bring it to Verizon after George gets home from work and see if they’ll give me one. If not, My friend has an old iPhone to lend me.” Hombre se hace pasar por su esposa en Facebook para ocultar su asesinato #KristenMcShane https://t.co/gVgGlmBiQb pic.twitter.com/YbKaMulcFs — VidaModerna (@VidaModernaWeb) January 13, 2017 Even Kristen’s mom responded to the post, two days later, still believing that her daughter was alive. At the time of filing this report, Kristen’s Facebook account and the status is still accessible. According to reports, the killing of Kristen came to light on Tuesday after police officers responded to a call from one of Kristen’s relatives who believed that she was in some trouble. According to them, Kristen had not responded to calls and messages from them for an unusually long period. When officers reached the home, they were accompanied by George’s brother who also went inside the home with them. Once inside, officers found George inside his car parked inside the garage with its engine running. Officers believe that he was attempting suicide. When officers entered the master bedroom inside the home, they found Kristen’s body lying on the bed “with no signs of life.” Paramedics were quickly called in who later pronounced Kristen dead on the scene. McShane was arrested and taken to the local police station. Upon interrogation, George revealed that the couple had been fighting on Saturday at the end of which George “lost his temper,” jumped on his Kristen and choked her to death. He claimed that his actions were committed in a fit of rage. Following his admission, George McShane was charged with second-degree murder and domestic violence, battery by strangulation. Currently, he is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail. The couple had two children – a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl. Kristen’s family members started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the two children who have been orphaned by the tragedy. Kristen McShane, my aunt’s step-daughter, murdered by her husband, leaves two small children. Please help! https://t.co/90q8IAeUST — Kathy Boehm ن‎ (@KathyBoehm) January 11, 2017 Meanwhile, Kristen’s Facebook page has been filled with messages from friends and admirers. Some of the messages read; “There are just no words that can explain the tragedy that has happened to a beautiful person as Kristen McShane. I believe I can say that all persons that knew her (have) a sad heart! She was loved by all!” Another person wrote;

“Kristen McShane was a beautiful and kind mother. She is another Angel that has left this world too soon. My heart goes out to her children; I will take the shirt off my back and eat a bullet for those poor kids. I thought losing a mother at 23 was tough. Rest in peace Kristen; you will always be alive as my beautiful cousin in my heart.” [Featured image by Shutterstock]

