Man Allegedly Stabs Landlord 29 Times, Killing Him Over Dirty Microwave, Then Sends Picture Of Bloodied Body To A Friend

A man, Alan Knight, 51, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 18 and a half years for allegedly murdering his landlord, stabbing him 29 times in their Worthing, West Sussex because he wouldn’t keep the microwave clean, according to the Daily Mail. When Knights’ 50-year-old roommate and landlord, David Bond, returned home Saturday, August 6 after having a few drinks at a local bar, he sent a text message to his female friend via Whatsapp, – whose name has not been released to the public – that read: “He’s just come back from the pub p****d up again.” “Not really sure I want any of this. Might start thinking of a different direction. It’s his name on the house and he lords it up.” “I’ll text you when he is asleep.” Knight sent another text message that said, “He wants me to move out by the end of the month because he’s p****d. Should I just kill him and you find me somewhere to duck until we get a plan? I’m serious. Fat waste of space. I’ll take his silly little van and dump it in London. You do some homework, not living like this anymore.” Police officials believe the roommates were involved in a verbal altercation between 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. about how Bond kept the house and the microwave dirty, which took a deadly turn. It was alleged that Knight took a kitchen knife and stabbed Bond 29 times, killing him before taking six pictures of his bloodied body and sending it to his friend who he was text messaging earlier. Believing the images were fake, the friend replied with, “Just a wind-up b******.” “With my hand on my heart, I swear with all of me it’s the truth,” Knight replied. Afterward, knight fled the crime scene in his victim’s car and drove to Southend, Essex where his Whatsapp friend was located, but he stayed at a local hotel after visiting her. The following morning, Knights’ friend went to the Southend Police Station and informed them that she believed Knight had murdered his roommate in cold blood over a dirty microwave and an unkempt house. When responding officers arrived at the crime scene, they discovered Bond’s body slumped over in the hallway with a note next to him that read: “I was going to use the microwave, which I hardly do, maybe you could clean it so I can use it – it’s disgusting.’ Apparently, it was a note left for Bond to read when he got home from the bar. Knight was later arrested and on November 4, Knight admitted to killing his roommate and was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with a minimum of 18 and a half years at the Hove Crown Court in East Sussex. While in court, Judge Christine Laing told Knight that “you say that he was abusive and belittling, but even if that is correct I’m at a loss to understand why you didn’t just move out.” “The killing was premeditated. You intended to kill him as shown by the text messages and you subjected him to the indignity of suffering the effects of the wounds you inflicted.” “This was a cold and calculated crime which Knight had thought about carrying out and which he executed with absolute clarity,” said Inspector Tanya Jones, who is with the Sussex Police. “Knight knew exactly what he was doing and confessed he made a conscious effort to evade police in the days after murdering David.” “Knight confessed they fell out over the cleanliness of the house and the tipping point was the microwave,” Jones continued. “His reaction was extreme for something, which in reality, was very small. The level of violence was horrendous as Knight repeatedly stabbed David 29 times.” [Featured Image By IPGGutenbergUKLtd/iStock]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx