M&Ms Customer Appears Slightly Upset When His Credit Card Is Declined [Video]

An Orange County, California, man whose credit or debit card card was allegedly declined when he was trying buy a $.75 bag of M&Ms at a convenience store appeared to be one dissatisfied customer, according to police. His aggressive response which reportedly damaged the 7-Eleven’s cash registers and printers to the tune of $700 was captured on overhead surveillance video. See the clip embedded below which as of this writing has received about 64,000 views. “Hell hath no fury like a man who cannot get his candy,” ABC affiliate Local 10 News quipped. Santa Ana, California, cops released the footage of what various media outlets describe as an M&Ms meltdown this week in hopes that the public can help in identifying the angry customer in question in the incident that occurred back on February 11. Accompanying the video, detectives issued a statement that didn’t sugar-coat the encounter. “[T]his suspect became violent and destructive after his credit card was declined. In a fit of anger, the suspect struck the cashier in the head, pushed one cash register and printer to the floor, threw bananas at the other cashier, and pushed the other register off the counter.” The statement includes contact information for anyone who may able to assist law enforcement authorities in making an arrest. 7/11 customer’s meltdown caught on camera. Assaults clerk, damages store. PD says it started over M&M’s. 4:30 on @ABC7. #SantaAna pic.twitter.com/lXJ7fGUYWZ — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) April 5, 2017 The suspect in the alleged M&Ms melee may face battery on a person and vandalism charges. Cops describe him as a white male in his 30s of medium to heavy build and who is about 5’10 and approximately 180-plus pounds. Said a police official about the incident, “How do we know the card wasn’t stolen? We don’t at this point. I mean it wasn’t reported. It just came up that it was non-sufficient funds to buy a 75 cent bag of M&M’s,” NBC Los Angeles detailed. The same officer added that “based on his actions over a 75-cent bag of M&M’s, I’m not sure what his reaction would be to something that’s really serious.” A declined card only shows the last four digits in the computer making it difficult for cops to track the suspect. Another man is seen exiting the store at the same time, but police have yet to determine if they were or weren’t traveling together. Police: Man has meltdown after he couldn’t buy M&M’s https://t.co/WAnZvsjjdL pic.twitter.com/0PoEYhtt0P — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 6, 2017 In wholly separate development, British consumers may get upset when they learn that they will be getting less M&Ms or their other favorite snacks for their money. “Some of Britain’s most popular snacks are shrinking in size while their price stays the same. The reason: Companies are trying to make up for the plunge in the value of the pound and rising commodity prices. Mars has cut down the size of the bags of M&M and Maltesers in the U.K., while PepsiCo…decided to shrink packages of Doritos chips and other products,” CNN explained. Originally launched in 1941 by the Mars family, M&Ms are found on store shelves in about 100 countries. Mars produces in excess of 400 million M&Ms every day in its American candy factories. The McLean, Virginia-based Mars corporation, said to be the world’s largest confectionery firm, also recently came out with its latest M&Ms variety, namely caramel covered in a milk chocolate and coated with its traditional candy shell. Are you an M&Ms fan? Regardless of your snack of choice,what do you think the appropriate response should be when a merchant’s computer network rejects a customer’s credit card or debit card? [Featured Image by Larry Crowe/AP Images]