New York City Postal Worker Stole Christmas Gift Cards To Purchase Adult Toys For Herself

A Brooklyn mail worker is alleged to have stolen several gift cards mailed out for the holiday season, while using one of them to purchase an item for her own private pleasure. The New York Post reports that Iesha Conley, a 48-year-old employee of the US Postal Service Brooklyn Processing and Distribution Center, was arrested Thursday on charges of theft and mail tampering. According to court documents, the matter came to light due to a female customer filing a complaint with the postal branch over an American Express gift card that they claimed never made it to a Long Island relative. Postal worker Iesha Conley ‘opened dozens of letters and stole gift card inside’ https://t.co/xlegKBhPEg via @MailOnline #Sad — EyeDo (@Illusively) December 23, 2016 After reaching out to the processing center, the complainant then called American Express, who were able to note all the purchases that were made on the gift card. Monitoring the list of transactions, the credit card company relayed to the woman that an individual had used the gift card to make three separate “adult toy” purchases from Groupon that totaled nearly the entire amount of the card, $100. As additionally specified in the complaint, Conley also used the stolen gift to pay off a cable bill at her residence, which uncovered her identity to law officials as well as her employees. Moreover, all purchases were made through the accused’s iPhone, which helped prosecutors to have yet another record of Conley’s supposed wrongdoing. While working earlier this month, surveillance cameras reputedly filmed Conley, “ripping open and removing the contents from dozens of greeting card envelopes,” before stuffing them inside of a “Got Jesus?” sweater she wore. She was released from her duties shortly thereafter. #Brooklyn U.S. Postal worker Iesha Conley, opened mail, stole gift cards to buy $100 in sex toys; she was arrested https://t.co/dTDKgrZOhf — Mae_Westside (@Mae_Westside) December 23, 2016 Following her first appearance in Brooklyn Criminal Court late Thursday, a bewildered Conley angrily responded to reporters who likened her to the infamous children’s anti-hero, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. “Are you kidding me,” she inquired. “It’s alleged!” Conley is alleged to have stolen items between September 5 and December 20 of this year. If found guilty, she faces upward to five years in jail. Conley is currently free on $15,000 bond. In related news, police in Tennessee have nabbed a teenager who they say stole Christmas presents from a family in Lakeland. Suspected Lakeland thief arrested for stealing Christmas packages https://t.co/pfhNYnGfse pic.twitter.com/DePHAPfu2S — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) December 24, 2016 WREG-Memphis says that Deandre Williams, 18, was caught on surveillance cameras snatching gifts off a porch on Maple Walk Drive and taking off with them in his car. The owner of the home, Casey Condo, remarked that he first learned of the situation once his wife notified him of several packages that somehow disappeared after being sent by family members and other loved ones. “My wife just said to me we’re missing some packages,” he stated to WREG. “We’ve had a lot of things delivered and we weren’t sure about it.” With help from his home security camera, Condo was able to see first-hand the robberies that befell him. After contacting and turning the imagery over to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, police set up a minor sting operation and witnessed the same vehicle that was seen in Condo’s drive at a nearby Wendy’s fast-food restaurant. They confronted the driver, who turned out to Williams, and arrested him on the spot for theft charges. Law enforcement officer Earl Farrell commended his fellow cops on their keen perception of the accused’s vehicle, while also mentioning that this was not the first burglary that Williams participated in. “They’re constantly tracking down leads and constantly have their eyes out looking for license plates,” he said. All that Williams supposedly stole was eventually returned to Condo, undamaged. Ironically, the father revealed that the gifts were not all his or his children’s. “To me, he’s not out there [anymore] stealing other Christmas presents from kids,” he expressed. [Featured Image by adempercem/iStock]

