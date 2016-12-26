Police Search For Inmates Who Reportedly Escaped Through Hole Behind Toilet

Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a group of inmates who they say escaped from jail on Christmas Day through a hole behind a leaky toilet. Six inmates allegedly used the faulty lavatory to flee the Cocke County Jail Annex in Newport, Tennessee. As of Monday, four of those individuals remained on the run, while two others had been recaptured, CBS News reported. “The bolts holding the unit rusted out and there was prior damage to the concrete due to plumbing repairs,” the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department said, according to ABC News. The inmates who escaped were facing various charges, including arson, violation of probation, possession of a Schedule II substance and aggravated robbery, according to local ABC affiliate WATE. David Wayne Frazier, one of the inmates still at large, is considered to be dangerous, the sheriff’s department said. Anyone with information is asked to call Cocke County Central Dispatch at (423) 623-3064 or Cocke County Jail at (423) 623-6023.

