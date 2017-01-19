Rottweiler Found With Nose And Tail Cut Off Is 'The Nicest Dog'

After what Baron the Rottweiler has been through, you might think he’d hate people. The Michigan Humane Society found Baron on the streets of southwest Detroit after a concerned caller tipped them off. The dog was in terrible shape. Someone had cut off his ears and tail, he had lacerations on the back of his legs and serious injuries to his nose. But despite being severely disfigured, apparently at the hands of a violent abuser, the dog is “just a little love bug,” MHS social media coordinator Valerie Bennett told The Huffington Post. The organization is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever abused Baron. In the meantime, MHS is working to help Baron recover. Michigan Humane Society “His injuries are really severe, so we’re keeping a really close eye on him,” Bennett said. But in the meantime, the resilient Rottweiler has been “hanging out in the rescue team office,” soaking up attention from the staff. “You wouldn’t expect him to be the nicest dog, but he truly is,” Bennett said, adding that it didn’t take long for him to let MHS staff rub his belly. “He’s one of the nicest dogs that I’ve met.” Michigan Humane Society Since they are still monitoring his injuries, MHS hasn’t yet determined when Baron will be up for adoption. Those who wish to donate to help Baron, or other animals in the group’s care, can do so here.