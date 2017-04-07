Seattle Mayor Ed Murray Acused Of Raping Crack-Addicted Boys

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has been accused of raping crack-addicted teen boys. The openly gay Democrat had planned on becoming a Catholic priest before launching a long career in politics. The alleged rape victims also claimed Murray eventually began paying them $10 each time he coaxed them into a sexual act. Mayor Ed Murray, 61, claims the rape of teen boys under the age of 16 are not only false, but they’re also merely a political ploy launched on the eve of the filing deadline for candidates in the next Seattle mayoral race. However, this is not the first time he has been accused of raping troubled boys. BREAKING: Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is being sued over claims of child rape and molestation. Full story: https://t.co/33L7wfmGIgpic.twitter.com/sokbRZmm3Y — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) April 6, 2017 The lawsuit alleging rape and molestation of multiple teenage boys was filed in Seattle yesterday. The statute of limitations for the alleged sexual assaults stemming from the early 1980s ran out long ago. One of the accusers of Mayor Ed Murray said he first crossed paths with the Democrat on a bus when he was only 15-years-old. The two men allegedly met for sex repeatedly for up to five years after the chance encounter, the Seattle Times reports. Two other men have also stepped forward to claim the Seattle mayor sexually abused them and paid them for sex when they were teenagers under the age of 16 during the 1980s. Sixteen is the age of consent in Washington. One of the men claiming the current the Seattle mayor raped him is now 46-years-old and identified by the initials D.H. in the legal filing. Ed Murray would have been in his early 30s at the time the alleged rape occurred. “I have been dealing with this for over 30 years,” said D.H., who was addicted to crack cocaine when the abuse allegedly began when he was 15. The alleged rape victim has now been clean and sober for one year. His decision to levy rape claims against Mayor Murray now are part of the “healing process,” D.H. also said. He decided it was time to end the “shame, the embarrassment, the guilt, the humiliation” that the alleged victim said he put himself through and that the Democrat politician put him through. D.H. stated the death of his father allowed him to put to rest any need or desire to keep the sexual abuse a secret any longer. Report: Seattle mayor sued for alleged sexual assault of teen https://t.co/LNCToi1j7V — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 6, 2017 The alleged rape victim, via his attorneys, said filing the rape allegations lawsuit was not at all politically motivated, KIRO7 reports. D.H. said he truly believes the people of Seattle have a right to be fully informed about Ed Murray and to be alerted about a public official they trust exploiting children. Both Jeff Simpson and Lloyd Anderson accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of raping them during the 1980s and paying them for sex. Simpson and Anderson said they met Murray when they were living in Portland facility for troubled youth and are willing to testify about the abuse they say they endured. Jeff Simpson said he first thought of Ed Murray as a father figure. He went on to claim, beginning at the age of 13, that the Democrat raped him and then, years later, paid him for sexual favors. Simpson tried to file a sexual abuse lawsuit against Murray in 2007, with Anderson supporting the case. However, his lawyer, for a reason which remains unclear, withdrew from the case. “I would really like for him to admit it and to take responsibility,” Simpson said. “I don’t necessarily think that he destroyed my life but I believe a lot of the problems I have stemmed from this.” A year later, the alleged rape victim contacted both the media and lawmakers in Olympia, Washington, to alert them about the man he considers a pedophile. After the alleged child sexual assault began, at least one of the two men who first accused Ed Murray of rape talked with both a police detective and a social worker about what was allegedly happening. Although no rape charges were ever filed against Ed Murray, a Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office database revealed the prosecutor considered, but ultimately rejected, filing a third-degree sodomy charge against the politician in May of 1984. Jeff Reading, a personal representative for the Seattle mayor, blames the two older child rape accusations on “extreme right-wing anti-gay activists” upset about Murray’s push to legalize gay marriage in the state. The mayor married his male partner of more than two decades, Michael Shiosaki, in 2013, Seattle Pi reports. What do you think about the child rape allegations levied against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray? Is this political maneuvering, or was a vile crime possibly committed? [Featured Image by Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock]