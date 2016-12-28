Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Missing MetLife Employee Case

A security guard reportedly lives at a home that was recently searched in connection with the disappearance of a Michigan woman. According to Detroit’s WXYZ 7 Action News, the security guard “works, or worked” at MetLife, Danielle Stislicki’s employer when she disappeared in early December. Authorities conducted the search of the Berkley home Thursday night. The security guard, who has not been identified, reportedly lives in the Detroit suburb with his wife. It remains unclear if either of them knows Stislicki. WKYZ reported authorities were seen removing a mattress from the home. While authorities have confirmed a search warrant was executed, they have yet to comment on whether anything was taken from the residence. “Farmington Hills detectives and members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab were at a home in Berkley last night investigating the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki,” Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus wrote in a Friday news release. “Farmington Hills detectives and investigators from several other agencies have been involved in searches and the collection of evidence at numerous locations over the past three weeks …. There will be no further information released at this time.” The search occurred three days after police announced foul play is suspected in Stislicki’s disappearance. “All available information and evidence leads investigators to believe Danielle Stislicki was the victim of a crime,” Farmington Hills police said in a Dec. 19 news release. Stislicki, 28, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Dec. 2, when she left MetLife in Southfield. The young woman planned to stop at her Farmington Hills apartment before meeting her best friend for dinner. Stislicki didn’t show up that evening, and calls to her cell phone went directly to voicemail. Family members reported Stislicki missing the following day, when she failed to show up for her 8 a.m. shift at MetLife. “We believe she has been taken and is being held against her will,” Stislicki’s mother, Ann, told The Huffington Post earlier this month. Authorities have not named any suspects or persons of interest in the case. MetLife is offering a reward of $50,000 for information that leads to the safe return of Stislicki and the arrest and prosecution of whoever is responsible for her disappearance. Independence Green Apartments, her residence, is also offering a $50,000 reward. A GoFundMe page set up by a family friend has raised more than $29,000, bringing the current combined reward to approximately $129,000. Stislicki is described as a white female with brown, medium-length, wavy hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 123 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black zip-up shirt, a blue Eddie Bauer coat and burgundy high-heel boots. Anyone with information on Danielle Stislicki’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610. Callers can remain anonymous. A Facebook page has been created to share updates in the case.

