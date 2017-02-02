Substitute Teacher Performs Pantyless Cartwheel For Students, Police Say

A substitute teacher in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, is facing charges of indecent exposure after allegedly exposing her genitals while performing a cartwheel. Lacey Sponsler was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged cartwheel sans underwear before a high school choir class last week, KOKI TV reports. According to an officer’s affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun, Sponsler prefaced the kinky cartwheel by talking about her previous drug use and how she “thought 14-year-old boys were like men.” Sponsler informed the class that she was not wearing underwear before launching into the cartwheel, a female teen told police. The performance was captured on a student’s mobile phone. The officer who later swore out the affidavit viewed that video. He noted that Sponsler was wearing a long dress but that her buttocks and sex organs were visible when she did her cartwheel. Various juvenile witnesses also told investigators that Sponsler was clearly not wearing underwear during the incident, according to the Associated Press. Pawhuska Police Department Alleged cartwheeler Lacey Sponsler was later arrested. Police said that when they questioned Sponsler, she denied performing an undie-less cartwheel. When officers told her about the video, she stated that she “did not remember” doing a cartwheel or exposing herself, according to KOTV. Sponsler is no longer employed as a sub by the school district. Jail records show she is being held on a complaint of indecent exposure. Her previous criminal record includes pleading guilty to marijuana possession, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2008 and pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine and marijuana in the presence of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2011, according to The Smoking Gun.