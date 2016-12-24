Terri Horman: Stepmother Of Missing Child Kyron Horman Arrested Again In California, This Time For Driving Stolen Car [Video]

Terri Moulton Horman (aka Terri Lynn Moulton) rose to national notoriety due to her ties to missing Oregon boy Kyron Horman. Kyron was only 7 years old when he disappeared from Skyline Elementary School on June 4, 2010, and according to investigators, Terri Horman was the last person to see him before he went missing. The case of Kyron Horman made national headlines, and was addressed by such pundits as Nancy Grace and more recently Dr. Phil. No trace of Kyron has ever been found, and while Terri Horman has never been named a suspect in the case, she has been a person of interest and suspected by Kyron’s biological parents as the likely culprit behind their son going missing. Terri Horman arrested in California for driving a stolen car https://t.co/Jv2Lf9wor1 — Dave De Rurange (@DaveKTVL) December 24, 2016 Within a month of Kyron’s disappearance, Terri Horman’s life began to unravel. In addition to being widely implicated in her stepson’s disappearance, local Portland police soon accused Terri of involvement in a murder-for-hire plot involving her husband (and Kyron’s father) Kaine Horman. She was never charged in the murder-for-hire plot, nor was she ever charged in connection with Kyron Horman going missing, despite failing multiple polygraph tests and later admitting to lying to the media. However, she did ultimately lose custody of her young daughter due to the allegations against her. Many social media groups devoted to keeping pressure on Horman have popped up since the little boy went missing, and eventually public scrutiny caused her to relocate from Oregon to California to live near her family. For years, as the search for Kyron Horman has gone on, Terri Horman has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Other than scattered television appearances (most recently on The Dr. Phil Show in September), Terri Horman has maintained a low profile. That is until news of a 2015 arrest broke. As People reports, Terri Horman, stepmother of still missing Kyron, was arrested for misdemeanor grand theft firearm in California way back in August of 2015. The arrest never hit the newswire, because Terri was charged under her maiden name, Terri Lynn Moulton. Allegedly, she stole a gun from her roommate’s locked safe. When authorities confronted Kyron Horman’s stepmother about the gun theft, they reportedly found the gun on her person. She then failed to appear for her arraignment, and was picked up on a related warrant over the summer of 2016. Terri Horman was expected to appear in a Yuba, California, courtroom to answer to the gun theft charges on December 16, but was a no-show. Instead, Horman was represented by her attorney Amit Singh. “Why was Ms. Horman not here today? She’s not required to be here.” Woman travelled 2 hours to attend Terri Horman hearing in Yuba County, CA pic.twitter.com/bUbAKyXp8Z — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) December 16, 2016 On the same day, the notorious stepmother of missing Oregon boy Kyron Horman was scheduled to be in yet another California courtroom to face the music for an unrelated pending restraining order related to a domestic violence incident. As KGW 8 reports, a former domestic partner of Terri Horman accused her of pulling a knife on him earlier this year. He says that Horman threatened both him and his family with violence, and he is living in fear of her. Terri Horman did not appear in court for the restraining order hearing, either. According to the court, she was never served, and Terri has not been charged with a crime in the case of alleged domestic violence. @CrimeWatchDaily The step mom needs to be put in jail until she talks!! — Dannielle (@dag825) December 14, 2016 @annehillebrand2 @KGWNews Oh yes!!! They have never found him. I had forgotten. Shame on me! — ????????MANDY???????? (@strong4895) December 24, 2016 @KyleIboshi @WashCoScanner Lock her up! — LEAVEMEALONE! (@scottnbarbi) December 16, 2016 @KGWNews now the people who think she had nothing to do with Kyrons disappearance can no longer deny it! — KT (@alliepooh) December 9, 2016 In the midst of her new legal dramas, it was uncovered that Terri Horman (who now appears to be living under her maiden name, Terri Moulton, but it’s unknown if she has legally changed her name) doesn’t appear to be living at the address she has listed on her driver’s license. Investigative reporters apparently showed up at her official address, only to find that it was actually her aunt’s house, and that aunt claims that Terri isn’t a resident of the home. Now, after being charged with grand theft firearm and accused of domestic violence involving a knife, it is being reported that Terri, stepmother of Kyron Horman, is in even more legal trouble. This time, she was arrested in California for driving a stolen vehicle. As KGW 8 reports, the arrest took place this afternoon (December 23) at just around 1:30 p.m. Terri was reportedly busted by police in the upscale Belvedere neighborhood on the outskirts of San Francisco. Police arrested Horman and charged her with “taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.” She was reportedly booked into the Marin County Jail. **OLD ARTICLE– June 30, 2010 ** A records search of Terri Horman under her current, maiden and previous married… https://t.co/1SergDrfOl — stacey (@pinkspiritgirl) December 12, 2016 Desiree Young, the biological mother of missing Kyron Horman, has been publicly accusing Terri Horman of involvement in her son’s disappearance for years now. She’s referred to Terri as “the evil one,” adding that she “prays for her to grow a conscience.” Following the news that Terri Horman has been arrested in California for stealing a car, Desiree expressed her lack of surprise regarding the developments to the local Oregon media. “We just have always felt that she would be her own undoing and it was just a matter of time and sure enough, it is just coming back to her Terri is not helping herself.” At this time, no further details of the Christmas Eve eve arrest of Terri Horman have been made available; it is unknown if Oregon investigators are looking into the recent alleged criminal activity as it pertains to Kyron Horman’s missing person case. [Featured Image by Yuba County Sheriff’s Department]

