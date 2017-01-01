Three Women Missing In Trinity County, Sherri Papini Consultant Cameron Gamble Asked To Help

Sherri Papini, 34, vanished during an afternoon jog near her Northern California home in early November. Although beaten and branded, she was found alive three weeks later on Thanksgiving Day, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. A man who had publicly offered to negotiate with her captors, Cameron Gamble, has now been asked to take part in the search for another woman who disappeared from the same region. The woman is just one of three females who has mysteriously disappeared from the same general area as Sherri in Northern California in the past few months but remain missing. Stacey Smart Stacey was reported missing on November 2, the very day that Sherri vanished near Redding. The last time Stacey, 52, had any contact with her family was October 12, according to East Bay Times. The Record Searchlight reports Stacey was last seen in the Lewiston area. According to Action News Now, an exhaustive search has been conducted in an effort to find Stacey, including a scouring of Lewiston Lake in early December. Her family has not given up in the search for Stacey, and have approached Cameron Gamble, the hostage negotiator associated with the Sherri Papini case. Gamble was the man who publicly reached out to Sherri’s abductors on behalf of an anonymous donor who offered $50,000 for her return. #MISSING: Stacey Smart, 42 ~ November 2,2016 ~ #Redding, #California. https://t.co/09G6yEhlgu — Cheryl (@CBLostnMissing) December 25, 2016 Stacey’s daughter, Nicole Santos-Hamann said Gamble is “helping us, he’s giving us advice and kind of helping us with coming up with backers, to help us with a bounty or a reward leading up to her whereabouts…,” according to the Record Searchlight. Nicole and her family are perplexed at what could have happened to her mother, telling the Record Searchlight, “We know it’s not normal. Something is very wrong.” Stacey Smart missing from California https://t.co/YVOVbSlM3P via @jerriedean #FindMissingPersons — Lisa DeSherlia (@LisaDeSherlia) December 7, 2016 Stacey’s boyfriend, Tony Brand, told the Trinity Journal he did not report her missing because he thought she had left him without telling him she had done so. Brand, who is a home caregiver for seniors, said Stacey had her own room in the home and the couple also shared a room. Police say Brand has been cooperative but declined to take a lie detector test without first talking to an attorney. Stacey is described as a white female, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall, about 180 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding Stacey Smart is urged to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 530-623-2611. Jessica Roggenkamp Another woman who vanished from the same region is Jessica Roggenkamp. She went missing on December 10, at about 3 a.m., reports the Record Searchlight. Her 2010 black Ford Mustang was found off of Highway 36 in a remote area after she presumably changed a flat tire. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, authorities announced that a warden with the Department of Fish and Wildlife noticed Jessica’s vehicle by the side of the road on the evening of December 11. Jessica’s Mustang was reportedly left unlocked with the keys still inside. Sherri Papini Abduction And Jessica Roggenkamp’s Disappearance Share No Similarities, Say – https://t.co/87LuAAbRG7 — Robk News (@RobkNews) December 17, 2016 According to the Record Searchlight, Jessica was on her way to a friend’s home in Igo, taking with her a pillow and a sleeping bag. Police note, however, that she never made it to the residence of her friend. Additionally, Jessica has reportedly not used her cell phone since she vanished on Saturday. Police have stated they believe Jessica’s disappearance shares no similarities with Sherri Papini’s case. Authorities also believe Jessica may have disappeared voluntarily, however, they are still investigating the matter. Jessica is described as being about 5-feet, 5-inches tall, around 122 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information about Jessica Roggenkamp is asked to call the Anderson Police Department at 530-245-6526. Amy Snow On December 1, Amy Snow’s mother reported her missing after she walked away from her mom’s residence in Salyer, about 100 miles northwest from where Sherri Papini vanished. A Facebook page dedicated to finding Amy indicates she was last seen on November 26. The Trinity Journal reports that after checking hospitals and other locations Amy might be, she was placed into the missing persons system. There have also been unconfirmed sightings of Amy in Arcata. So far, law enforcement has not commented on whether Amy’s case shares any similarities with that of Sherri Papini’s. Amy is described as being about 5-feet, 3-inches tall, around 120 pounds, with straight blond hair and blue eyes. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Amy Snow’s case to call 530-623-2611. [Image by Shasta County Sheriff’s Department]

