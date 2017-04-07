Horoscope for Friday, April 7, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you open up to many new approaches and solutions. You learn to appreciate the fact that you might not be right all the time, or rather, that some people are just more knowledgeable about certain topics than you are. If you are single, you become more accepting. Now through September is an excellent time for meeting someone with whom a close bond is possible. If you are attached, the two of you enjoy a much better relationship with greater understanding. You often can be found chatting away the day together. VIRGO can be very fussy.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Your spontaneity transforms a personal matter, allowing you to focus more on work and/or normal daily issues. You can brainstorm all you want, but your energy levels mark your interactions. You might be slowing down. Think “weekend.” Tonight: Meet up with friends.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Know that you need to clear out some work and hassles before the weekend. Take news with a grain of salt, especially if it affects your ability to get through your day more quickly. Invite friends to join you later in the afternoon. Tonight: Discuss the week’s news.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You could be in a situation where you feel as if an area of your life is out of control. You seem to be putting out one fire after another. Be easy on yourself, and refuse to let anyone pressure you into resolving various issues. Tonight: Invite some friends over for dinner.CANCER (June 21-July 22)