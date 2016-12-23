Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you interact well with friends, in groups, at work or in the community. You seem to bask in the attention of many people. You no longer hesitate to initiate brainstorming sessions and just be yourself. If you are single, you might note that you start attracting a different type of person. Be open, but make no commitments for a while. If you are attached, the two of you often go out together with friends and have a great time. Make sure you sprinkle in some romantic dinners and weekends away. SCORPIO offers an intense friendship.ARIES (March 21-April 19)One-on-one relating elicits strong results. Your words will awaken a key person in your life. You probably will see a strong reaction and might have to do a lot of explaining. Hopefully others will listen. Refuse to sit on any anger. Tonight: Be with a favourite person.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Defer to a loved one. Be as clear as possible when dealing with a demanding friend. You might discover that you know a lot of people at a last-minute party. Your upbeat attitude marks the beginning of your celebration. Tonight: Listen to others share their holiday shopping stories.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Mellow out, and know that you can do only so much. Be concerned about how a loved one feels. An older friend or relative is likely to let you know how much you are appreciated. Listen to others, and give up your Chatty Cathy act for now. Tonight: Make a last-minute push.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

