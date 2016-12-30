Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you’ll greet change positively, as long as you don’t fear risks and can understand their importance. You can’t maintain the status quo forever. If you are single, you are likely to meet someone you find very exciting and alluring. You will have no choice but to take a step forward. If you are attached, your life continues to be exciting, and it will add a lot of energy to your relationship. Expect some surprises to head your way when relating to your sweetie. AQUARIUS has a different way of thinking.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Mixed signals could mark a good part of your day. Stay true to your desires in order to get the responses you want. You know how to turn negativity into a positive experience. Use your imagination to deal with an authority figure who worries you. Tonight: A must appearance.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You could be upset by news that heads your way. You also might hear several different stories that will have you wondering what the truth is. Ask questions if need be. Stay centred, and make your own decisions. Tonight: Someone else follows your lead.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You could create a lot of chaos in your life by repeating the same question over and over again. You might hear what you are looking for, but at what cost? Honour others’ need for privacy. Let the information you seek emerge naturally. Tonight: Look beyond the obvious.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

