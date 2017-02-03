Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you are capable of making one statement and then turning around and saying something that makes the first statement seem disingenuous. You often struggle with an internal conflict, sometimes without even realizing it. If you are single, though you are highly desirable, recognize that others easily become confused by your mixed signals. Someone who is really a good match for you is likely to surface later this year. If you are attached, your sweetie tends to be on your case. Hopefully, he or she understands you well enough not to get upset by your mixed messages and knows which voice to listen to in different situation. TAURUS can be as stubborn as you are.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You have a sense of impending and unstoppable change. What might have bothered you earlier will be totally irrelevant by the end of the day. You’ll want to detach and look at the big picture. You have many inspiring ideas — why not try one out? Tonight: Treat a friend to TGIF.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You could find that your sensitivity builds and that you feel a lot different from how you have felt in a while. At the same time, you seem to open the door to many different opportunities. A risk-taking friend could inspire you to tell it like it is. Tonight: On top of the world.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Listen to feedback, and then decide what is most important to you. Someone you meet could be quite challenging. A friend will support you in achieving much more than you thought was possible. Listen to your inner voice, and you can’t go wrong. Tonight: Play it low-key.CANCER (June 21-July 22)