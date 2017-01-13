Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you often feel as if your social interactions are fated. The new people you meet might be karmically linked to you. As a result, your relationships take on an interesting quality. If you are single, you will meet someone of significance. Your interactions will be natural, and you will see and feel the difference in this bond, as opposed to others. If you are attached, the two of you often discuss key issues in your relationship. Both of you will learn a lot and learn to respect each other more as a result. LEO bottom-lines issues for you.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You can’t help but respond well to someone else’s enthusiasm and interest in a project. You might want to try being more spontaneous. You know how to approach a higher-up to get the desired results. You know your stuff. Tonight: Respond to a loved one with a big smile.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You don’t often see eye to eye with a loved one, especially if the topic revolves around assets and investments. You might not agree with what the other party says, whereas he or she seems to be very sure of him- or herself. Be more open to discussions. Tonight: Dinner for two.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)How you handle someone’s suggestions could be key to improving your relationship. Once you are on a one-on-one level with this person, you will be able to make a better decision. Learn from your mistakes. Tonight: Go along with a friend’s idea about meeting up.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx