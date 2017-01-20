Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you feel an innate tension between who you are and your professional obligations. Sometimes this subconscious struggle adds a level of fatigue to your days. If you are single, you could meet someone of significance sometime after summer. Enjoy getting to know this person! If you are attached, so much goes on between you and your sweetie that people never seem to know whether you are coming or going. Come fall, you will become more visible as a couple. SCORPIO pushes you into the limelight.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Deal with others directly for the best results. Others prefer the personal contact, even at work. A friend appreciates that you don’t just buy someone else’s version of a story without first asking him or her what happened. Your loyalty is evident. Tonight: Have a meaningful talk.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Others seek you out. You enjoy this position, where you can say “yes” or “no,” even in professional circles. Be clear about your limits, though you still might want to detach. You could realize the path to reaching an important goal. Tonight: Join a fun yet flaky friend for dinner.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Pace yourself, and know how much you need to accomplish. You might want to reschedule an important meeting, especially if it has financial implications. A boss or higher-up is likely to be impressed by your approach, thinking and style. Tonight: Off to join friends.CANCER (June 21-July 22)