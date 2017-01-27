Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you have a strong sense of direction. You continue to value friendship, though one particular friend could rain on your parade. Wherever you choose to experience a new beginning, you will. Your creativity surges as well. If you are single, others find you extremely attractive and difficult to say “no” to. A foreigner or someone quite different from you could catch your eye. If you are attached, the two of you often have different objectives but somehow manage to integrate them into your life without taking away from your bond. A fellow AQUARIUS might be more frivolous than you are.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Emphasize what you want. You understand that a setback is only momentary. In fact, within hours the matter could be resolved. Opt for a new beginning, and don’t waste your time getting involved in petty discussions. Tonight: You have a reason to celebrate!TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You might feel slightly let down when a loved one nixes an idea to which you have given a lot of thought. You could decide that heading out on your own might be the way to go. Stand up for your idea and see where the consensus stands. Tonight: Kick back and relax with friends.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)A discussion seems more important before it happens than afterward. You might sense some negativity from a partner. This person does care, but he or she has different concerns, perhaps not even related to the topic at hand. Tonight: Consider going to a new TGIF spot.CANCER (June 21-July 22)