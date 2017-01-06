Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you alternate between giving a fast, witty response and offering quiet, thoughtful feedback. At times, no one knows which way you will go — not even you. If you are single, you attract quite a few people with your apparent magnetism. Make sure the attraction is mutual; otherwise, you are wasting your time. If you are attached, the two of you have a stubbornness that exists between you. Understand that you and your sweetie come from different backgrounds and viewpoints; respect those differences. TAURUS has a similar interest in money as you.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You will note a tendency to take everything to extremes. Take a step back and detach in order to understand why you are engaging in such frivolous behaviour. You simply might have pushed yourself too hard and just need a break. Tonight: Less analysis and more playing.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You could get a project off the ground, if you so choose. However, you probably won’t. You are likely to be distracted and will want to be more social. Choose to be less controlling, and everything will fall into place. A powerful discussion marks the afternoon. Tonight: All smiles.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You might be even more enthusiastic than usual right now. However, when the time comes to prove your mettle, you will opt to vanish. Others note how low-key you have been recently. Schedule some much-needed quiet time. Tonight: The night is yours to do whatever you want.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

