Horoscope for Friday, July 7, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you achieve more because of a willingness to take risks. You have the ability to appraise the likelihood of a positive response from others. You will see that you have many fans. If you are single, you easily could meet someone anytime from fall until your next birthday. Ask yourself if this person is someone with whom you want to build a life. If you are attached, your inner circle of friends will expand. You also will see the attraction between you and your sweetie heat up. CAPRICORN can challenge you.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You could be all smiles because of some good news that heads your way early in the day. Consider clearing out as much work as you can before the weekend. Others are likely to accept your direction with ease; let them help you. Tonight: Wherever you are, you are the ring leader.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Financial and emotional matters are highlighted, which grabs your attention. You might decide to do your own research to determine the validity of what you hear and to see what your options are. You also probably need to talk to several advisers. Tonight: Go for togetherness.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You could see a situation differently from how it initially was described. Recognize that this distortion exists because of several people seeing life from different perspectives. You might want to get more opinions. Listen carefully to others’ views. Tonight: Quality time with a friend.CANCER (June 21-July 22)