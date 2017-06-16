Horoscope for Friday, June 16, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you easily could feel conflicted. Your mind and emotions seem to be battling each other. Take an overview, and assess what would be the best way of communicating and interacting. A new approach could prove to be the most successful. If you are single, this inner struggle easily could be projected onto any person you choose to date. Romance heats up come fall. If you are attached, the two of you really enjoy being together. You and your sweetie might be considering making a major change at home. PISCES can be overly emotional.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You could be slightly disconcerted by a change you see. Avoid overthinking an issue, and try not to lose your focus. Your intuition becomes a strong force in making decisions. Use your insight when deciding what works best for you. Tonight: Make it OK to maintain a low profile.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Zero in on what is possible. In general, you tend to make quite a difference when dealing with sensitive matters, as you have the ability to draw others out. Your ideas appeal to many people and are likely to spark their ingenuity. Tonight: Accept someone else’s invitation.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Taking charge could add to your list of responsibilities. Someone’s expectations of what you can do might be very different from what you actually can do. Your sixth sense guides you in your interactions with an important person in your life. Tonight: A must appearance.CANCER (June 21-July 22)