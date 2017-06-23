Horoscope for Friday, June 23, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you witness some dramatic changes with career- and community-related matters. Though at times you might be worried, the changes will work out. Those involved are integrating new, more viable approaches to basic issues. If you are single, your popularity seems to soar as fall arrives. In the months that follow, a fulfilling bond becomes possible. If you are attached, the two of you might decide to plan a special getaway together. You tend to have different opinions on certain matters, but you remember to respect each other’s views. A fellow CANCER seems to be even more emotional than you are.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You react strongly to the different stimuli in your day. Maintain your distance from an unfriendly associate. You can be quite reactive at times. As others watch you change direction, emphasize what is good in your life. Take a walk if need be. Tonight: Mosey on home.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Your sincerity and willingness to take care of others begins to enhance another area of your life. People often are grateful to have you around. You stabilize situations and act as the peacekeeper. You might gain some insight about a loved one. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You are likely to get more of what you want right now. On the other hand, you might not be pleased with anything less than what you expect and desire. In the earlier part of the day, a friend could stun you with his or her words and/or actions. Tonight: Ready for the weekend.CANCER (June 21-July 22)