Horoscope for Friday, June 9, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you often see both sides of an issue. You know what you want, but sometimes you have difficulty pushing for it, as you understand where the other party is coming from. If you are single, your attractiveness seems to have increased. Sorting through all the potential suitors could be time-consuming. Take your time, and trust your judgment. If you are attached, the two of you learn to demonstrate more flexibility with each other. SAGITTARIUS can gossip; be careful about what you choose to share with him or her.ARIES (March 21-April 19)The Full Moon adds high energy to your day. Don’t be surprised by the amount of calls you receive. You might be happiest if you detach from the high emotional levels of others and opt to gain a new perspective on what is happening. Tonight: Respond to an intense admirer.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Your finances could be subject to the intensity of today’s Full Moon. You have the energy to deal with the various issues that pop up. If you maintain a sense of humour, the situation that develops might not be too difficult to handle. Tonight: Listen to a friend’s grievances.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)The Full Moon has you feeling close to unstoppable. Your associates might not be as flexible as you are. Help others learn how to go with the flow. Don’t push a partner on a money matter, especially if he or she seems touchy. Tonight: Pull away from the day’s craziness.CANCER (June 21-July 22)