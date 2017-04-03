Horoscope for Monday, April 3, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you meet many different people from various walks of life. Be willing to learn from those who have experienced life from a different cultural perspective. Observe a tendency to act out if feeling frustrated. If you are single, you could meet several potential suitors. Do not be pushed into making a choice; instead, just enjoy dating. If you are attached, the two of you enjoy each other’s company a lot. Your sweetie proves to be very lucky for you. CANCER can be unusually emotional, which often irritates you.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Let your sixth sense guide you in a financial deal that you would like to see go through. New information might be coming to light. You might find that this situation could cost you more than you initially had thought. If you need to back off, do. Tonight: Happy to head home.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Speak your mind, and others will respond accordingly. A shopping spree might help suppress some anger, which seems to be arising from out of nowhere. Listen to advice from an expert, especially if it involves your health and daily life. Tonight: Meet up with a friend.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Opportunities open up as a result of your ingenuity. Know that you might need to be somewhat discriminating about the costs — financially, emotionally and physically — of pursuing this path. A child or loved one adds an eccentric note to your day. Tonight: Stay on budget.CANCER (June 21-July 22)