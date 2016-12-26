Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year your poise and sense of self emerge and convince others that you know what you are doing, even when you really don’t! You often choose not to reveal your feelings. You might feel like a daredevil at times, but you refuse to take any dramatic risks. Emotional and professional success is likely. If you are single, a friendship could play a substantial role in you changing your status. Look to fall 2017 for a special person to walk into your life. If you are attached, the two of you need much more time alone together than in the recent past. These periods kindle and fuel your relationship. SAGITTARIUS sometimes is difficult for you to tolerate.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Reach out to someone at a distance whom you care a lot about. Excitement seems to happen whenever you are around this person. This individual keeps your life from being staid and dull; be happy that he or she is in your life. Tonight: Your instincts might not be the best.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Close relating takes you down a new path. You could become anxious, as the fear of the unknown is strong right now. If you relax, you’ll gain a sudden insight. Try not to become disorganized or you’ll be uncomfortable as a result. Tonight: Walk in someone else’s shoes.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You might want to try a different path. You are likely to gain more knowledge if you head in a new direction. In the long run, this path will be more interesting. A conversation could reveal much more of what a higher-up is thinking. Tonight: Say “yes” to a suggestion.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

