Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you approach matters differently from how you have in the past. At times, you might be overly assertive, which could backfire on you. Try to verbalize hurt feelings before they evolve into anger. If you are single, you attract a lot of potential suitors. Fall 2017 will provide more stability and a potential Mr. or Ms. Right. If you are attached, the two of you often are seen out on the town as a couple. Plan on spending plenty of one-on-one time together as well. VIRGO can be petty at times.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Note a change in attitude with an authority figure. You’ll discover that there are fewer control games, and as a result, you’ll also experience better interactions in general. Still, don’t be surprised if you feel anger mounting. Look at what is happening. Tonight: Off to the gym.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)While others seem to hit a wall, you’ll discover how easy it is to jump right over it. Still, a friend or an associate who feels angry might be directing his or her negativity at you. Listen to what is said and see if it applies to you. Try not to close down. Tonight: Use your imagination.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You are coming from a place where you might want to rethink a financial decision you have made with a partner. If you hit a problem with someone you need to answer to, back off rather than increase the friction with a knee-jerk reaction. Tonight: Reach out to a loved one.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

