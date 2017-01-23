Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you are likely to be quite adventuresome, especially if you are eyeing an important goal. Though you are quite capable of making a dream a reality, you also will want to be realistic. Friends surround you and are a source of support. If you are single, you could meet a potential suitor through a friend. Romance will be exciting this year, as long as you remain open. If you are attached, the two of you realize a mutual dream this year, which adds a new dynamic to your relationship. You feel empowered as a couple. SAGITTARIUS is a great friend.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Your intuition guides you more than ever before. Communication could be vague at best. Your logical and well-thought-out responses will force others to stop and think. You might want to let problems go toward the end of the day. Tonight: Opt for more fun and games.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Relate to loved ones directly. You also might try to do this with a work associate, if you want a stronger bond. A friend has many new ideas, though you might want to talk about how to follow through on them. Are they workable? Tonight: Connect with someone at a distance.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Defer to others, as they tend to drown out your ideas at the moment. You have certain projects that you want to complete. Use this time away from the main current of events to clear out at least one of them; you will feel a lot better as a result. Tonight: Out and about.CANCER (June 21-July 22)