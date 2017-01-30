Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you find that you could manifest a dream when you least expect to. Your surprise will delight many people around you. You’ll go through a transformation this year and might wish for some more personal time to work through issues. If you are single, you could meet someone who appears to be everything you wanted and more. If you are attached, discussions surround joint finances. If these talks become too intense, you both might opt for separate chequebooks and accounts. PISCES means well, but he or she can be so impractical.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Playing it low-key will work well. You could hear information from someone in the know who normally would not spill the beans. It might take a while to digest what you hear and put it into context. Don’t take action just yet. Tonight: Get as much R and R as possible.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)What is presented to you seems too good to be true. Give yourself time to see the possibilities. A new friend who enters your life could be flaky yet inspiring. Your perception might be changing the more you learn to detach. Tonight: Where the crowds are.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You might hear unusual information that you will want to discuss and investigate further. Vagueness surrounds an immediate problem. A partner or associate might take a while to give you feedback, but it will be worth the wait. Tonight: Opt for togetherness.CANCER (June 21-July 22)