Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you often find that you need to respond quickly to various situations. Pressure and issues arise through communication in your day-to-day life. You frequently take others personally or withdraw. If you are single, you meet people easily, but you’ll want to relate to someone who does not get upset at you being yourself. That person could enter your life after summer 2017. If you are attached, the two of you build a stronger relationship. Do not start a problem when there is no need for one. Respect each other’s differences. GEMINI works well with you.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You’ll ask a lot of questions and find others’ responses to be interesting, if not confusing. Tame your feisty mood. Understand where you are coming from, and notice where others are at mentally. At the moment, it might be difficult to make different minds meet. Tonight: Out late.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You might want to share an opinion, but you could be hesitant, as you feel strongly that you are right. What will your response be if others don’t react as you think they should? Notice what is happening around you. A conflict suddenly might emerge. Tonight: Indulge a little.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Do not push yourself too hard. Understand what needs to happen between you and another person. However, also recognize that you might not be ready to make an extra effort right now. Tonight: No one can resist a conversation or a fun exchange with you.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

