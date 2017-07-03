Horoscope for Monday, July 3, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you have the creativity, drive and energy to manifest more of what you want. You possess an innate charm that draws others to you, no matter where you are. If you are single, sometime after summer you could meet someone who feels right for you. Take your time getting to know this person before you commit. If you are attached, you and your sweetie enter a very romantic period once fall arrives, and you’ll act as if you are new lovers. The intensity between you will be noticeable to those around you. SCORPIO understands you very well.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Take an in-depth look at a domestic issue or a real-estate matter. Knowing how to invest your time and money requires more information. Touch base with an expert, especially if your intuition seems to be holding up a warning flag. Tonight: Visit with a close loved one.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Others are likely to reveal more of themselves than they have in a while. Touch base with an artistic friend. Make plans to get together with this person as soon as possible, as the experience of being with him or her is always different and exciting. Tonight: Go along with a suggestion.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Pace yourself. A boss can be inspirational and full of ideas, but you might not be receiving his or her message clearly. Perhaps you are on a different track and unable to hear this person’s words in the spirit in which they were intended. Tonight: Run some errands on the way home.CANCER (June 21-July 22)