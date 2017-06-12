Horoscope for Monday, June 12, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you have an opportunity to evolve to a new level of understanding and empathy. Others will note a new-found kindness emanating from within you. You might make some important changes to your life as a result. If you are single, others respond to your irresistible charm. Come fall, you’ll want to get to know someone much better. If you are attached, the two of you might consider doing more travelling together. You are likely to gain more understanding of each other through sharing a hobby. AQUARIUS often knows what you’re thinking.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You might be adjusting to a boss or higher-up who seems to be changing. Whether this situation encourages a transformation within you depends on many factors. Don’t be surprised if there is a reversal of sorts from a close friend or loved one. Tonight: A must appearance.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Pressure builds, especially as you might have gained a new insight over the weekend. The issue might be how to incorporate this knowledge into various areas of your life. Take charge, and know that you remain capable of running the show. Tonight: Go with the inevitable.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You have experienced so much change that you might want to regroup and take the lead. Understand what it is you want, and check in with others. Do they have the same objectives as you? You might need to open up to others’ suggestions. Tonight: Get into sharing more.CANCER (June 21-July 22)