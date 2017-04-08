Horoscope for Saturday, April 8, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you accomplish a lot. You seem to have an inner conflict going on about when to be impulsive and act quickly, and when to take your time and reflect on different ideas. People will be hard-pressed to predict what you will do next. If you are single, you’ll attract whomever you want, but you could have mixed feelings once you get to know someone better. If you are attached, you both have the ability to identify with others’ feelings, which helps you better relate to each other. The key here is to respect each other’s feelings. VIRGO might be more into creature comforts than you realize.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You are capable of reversing plans, changing the whole weekend’s script and freeing yourself up. Don’t be surprised if someone is disappointed and turns a cold shoulder toward you. You’ll have some work to do to warm the vibes between you. Tonight: Say “yes” to an offer.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Know when you have had enough or would prefer to head in a different direction. Romantic moments seem to mark the next two days. You might even be surprised by how a specific interaction evolves at this point in time. Tonight: Just take it step by step.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Your instincts are unusually strong right now. You might sense that you need to stay close to home. Perhaps taking some time off from work will make you more aware and in tune with an offer that could be heading in your direction. Tonight: Choose a favourite stressbuster.CANCER (June 21-July 22)