Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you break out of restrictive situations more quickly than you originally thought possible. The unexpected keeps your domestic life from getting boring; however, with what might go on, you could find yourself wishing for some boredom. If you are single, you could be in a period of change. Date and give yourself space. Toward your next birthday, a friendship could become more. If you are attached, the two of you often pretend that you aren’t home, just so you can enjoy more private time. SCORPIO is a loyal friend to you.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Follow your instincts. Communication in general seems to have been mired in the muck as of late, but today you finally will gain clarity when speaking with several key people in your life. Your unexpected actions will help someone open up. Tonight: Do the Santa countdown.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Defer to others. You are likely to gain some insight into someone you never realized was so controlling or difficult. Walk away from a conflicted situation. Detach and become more of an observer. Go with your new perspective. Tonight: Settle in, and watch a holiday movie.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Pace yourself, as some last-minute errands seem to have become a major issue. You can’t walk away from pitching in to make Christmas as special as possible. Having a child nearby will remind you of the joyful parts of the holiday season. Tonight: Sing a favourite holiday tune!CANCER (June 21-July 22)

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx