Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you open up to new ideas more readily than in the past. You will be more liberal in your views and in your approaches. Focus on being helpful and not adversarial. If you are single, you could meet someone from out of the blue. You might be surprised by the encounter, as it is likely to lead you into a different type of lifestyle. If you are attached, you might need to negotiate your financial concepts with your significant other. Perhaps it is a good idea for you to maintain separate checking accounts. AQUARIUS often enlightens you about other options.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You are likely to fall into the role of “leader of the gang” today among your bevy of friends. You might start a party that you never intended to host. Listen to your inner voice, as it will guide you toward the path that is best for you. Tonight: Spread cheer and well wishes.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Your friends will whisper in your year. Try to keep yourself from going overboard in all forms of celebration. Share your resolutions; others will help make them so. Listen to what is being shared by loved ones. Tonight: A male friend could get a little too cheery for your taste!Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Your mind stretches over many miles and covers an abundance of thoughts this special New Year’s. Be careful when you’re out, as a problem could easily occur. Let your mind wander, but make your body stay put. Tonight: Send well wishes to your favourite people.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

