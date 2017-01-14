Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you interact well with others, especially on an individual level. However, you don’t do as well with crowds and groups. Do not fight the inevitable. If you are single, you meet several appealing people. Don’t settle for less than what you want. If you are attached, the two of you experience intensity between yourselves that might be quite remarkable. In the fall, travel or visits from your in-laws could take up a lot of your time and attention. VIRGO makes a fuss over your theories and ideas.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Expect to be out among the crowds. Hanging close to home could contribute to a potential case of cabin fever. You have much to do and share. A friend or loved one joins you as you get into the winter spirit. News from a distance marks your mood. Tonight: Head home early.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Your creativity surges as you face several hassles and some “What If” issues. You have a lot of energy to start a long-overdue project. You might surprise yourself by how fast you are able to complete this activity to your satisfaction. Tonight: Enjoy a special person in your life.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You have the right words and the originality to make an impression on others, especially a child or loved one. You don’t need to work on your appeal — you simply need to be yourself. Often you feel as if you need to entertain others. Tonight: The party could end up at your home.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

