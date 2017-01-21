Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you demonstrate the ability to flex more than ever before. Friends enjoy being around you, and co-workers often come to you to brainstorm. You will use more self-discipline to avoid going overboard with spending. If you are single, be willing to open up and date a little more. Remain cautious of an enticing stranger who enters your life. If you are attached, the two of you are a force to behold when you’re teamed up. Dote on your sweetie more often, and make sure that you have as much time together as possible. SCORPIO can be determined, stubborn and difficult to deal with — just like you!ARIES (March 21-April 19)You could be overwhelmed by everything that a loved one wants to do. Get ready for a hectic pace if you decide to comply. Goodwill is likely to grow between you, and your energy levels will soar. Enjoy the unfettered time together. Tonight: Continue the relaxing theme.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Others might be more dominant than you are comfortable with. Know that this moment is just a passing one in time. You don’t need to do anything; you can just suggest an adjustment to plans that suits you more. Tonight: Get together with friends, perhaps at your place.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You understand that you have limited energy and you can’t always push as hard as you might like to. Enjoy the here and now. Slow down, and appreciate each moment. Someone you care a lot about could be pushy. Know when to say “enough.” Tonight: Make it luxurious.CANCER (June 21-July 22)