Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you often find yourself running from one meeting to the next. Your day-to-day life will be hectic and exhausting. Take frequent breaks. Understand that everyone has limits, including you. You find that excitement seems to happen, no matter where you are. If you are single, you could attract many different people. However, as you might crave excitement more than a relationship, don’t be surprised if you don’t form a solid bond at this time. If you are attached, the two of you enjoy hanging out together. Humour and excitement make up a good part of your interactions. AQUARIUS knows how to get and hold your interest.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You could be jolted by your drive and high energy, which seem to emerge from out of the blue. You suddenly might want to take up a new sport or hobby. You will socialize to your heart’s content. Above all else, you feel the promise of possibilities. Tonight: Take the lead.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You want to be the ringmaster wherever you go. Since this won’t always be possible, you are likely to experience some frustration or low-level anger. Give up your need for control; instead, be more easygoing. Goodwill heads in your direction. Tonight: Dance the night away.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)A friend might decide to tell you every opinion and desire he or she has. When you are about to set boundaries, the unexpected occurs. Express your creativity when making your choices, as you’ll be more likely to thwart any criticism. Tonight: Opt for a new experience.CANCER (June 21-July 22)